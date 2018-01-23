More Videos

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma 1:41

Florida Keys canal filled with storm debris months after Hurricane Irma

Pause
Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning 1:19

Strong earthquake hits Alaska's Kodiak Island, prompting tsunami warning

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police 1:27

Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street 0:45

Crash shuts down downtown Bradenton street

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season 0:46

Manatee Players announces 2018-19 season

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route 0:53

FDOT’s proposed traffic diversion route

Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street 2:44

Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall 1:36

Authorities investigate bomb scare at Florida shopping mall

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news 1:17

Simple steps for keeping your News Feed full of news

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’ 5:33

Moira Donegan’s spreadsheet was an ‘act of real solidarity’

  • Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

    Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.

Woman battling cancer is 'showered' with puppies

Courtney Gessford, 28, of Sacramento, Calif., lived out a dream when she was "showered" with puppies from the Front Street Animal Shelter. Gessford, who has been battling cancer for three years, said she felt like she was “in a dream.” Her family thought this would be a great way to lift her spirits.
Front Street Animal Shelter - City of Sacramento via Storyful
Oklahoma rig explosion leaves five missing

Latest News

Oklahoma rig explosion leaves five missing

Five people are missing after an oil rig explosion in Oklahoma, according to officials. The explosion happened on Jan. 22 about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. The drill site was being operated by Oklahoma-City based Red Mountain Energy.

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8

Politics & Government

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8

On Monday, The Senate advanced a bill reopening federal agencies through Feb. 8 after Democrats relented and lifted their blockade against the legislation. The shutdown began Saturday after Democrats derailed a Republican measure that would have kept government open until Feb. 16. Democrats wanted to pressure the GOP to cut a deal protecting young immigrants from deportation and boosting federal spending.

Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street

Local

Crash shuts down major downtown Bradenton street

Southbound Ninth Street West between the Green Bridge and Manatee Avenue West was closed Monday afternoon after a crash involving as many as three vehicles. There did not appear to be serious injuries, but it was causing major headaches for motorists.

Arab lawmakers at Israel's Knesset tossed out after heckling Pence during speech

Politics & Government

Arab lawmakers at Israel's Knesset tossed out after heckling Pence during speech

Arab lawmakers in Israel's parliament were tossed out from the house on Monday for heckling U.S. Vice President Mike Pence at the start of his speech. The main Arab party in the parliament said it would boycott Pence's speech - though it wasn't immediately clear whether they would walk out in protest, heckle or skip the session altogether. The Knesset, which is accustomed to such high-profile visits, had added a new layer of security, and besides the speaker and other dignitaries, lawmakers did not have direct access to Pence. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the boycott a disgrace. He and others gave Pence a standing ovation.

Paul Ryan blames Democrats for 'reckless shutdown'

Politics & Government

Paul Ryan blames Democrats for 'reckless shutdown'

Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says the partial government shutdown is "inflicting needless uncertainty on our country" and he is blaming it on Senate Democrats. He said that the Democrats are holding the government hostage to win protections for younger immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. Democrats, on the other hand, are blaming the shutdown on Republicans, who control Congress and the White House.