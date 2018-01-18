More Videos

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale 0:50

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

Pause
New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work 9:53

New episode of MTV's 'Siesta Key' introduces new characters, better camera work

Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway 2:00

Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway

Tillerson outlines desired 'key end states' for Syria conflict 1:20

Tillerson outlines desired 'key end states' for Syria conflict

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty 2:42

Mexican man whose killing of woman on San Francisco pier launched national immigration debate found not guilty

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home 1:16

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

What to do when you meet a python 1:06

What to do when you meet a python

Watch car hit patch of black ice and slam into police cruiser 0:46

Watch car hit patch of black ice and slam into police cruiser

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:16

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

  • Texas park ranger demonstrates 'flash freezing' in water bottle

    Northern Texas experienced its coldest morning in seven years, according to local reports, before temperatures climbed in the afternoon. This video shows a ranger at the Fairfield Lake State Park demonstrating how cold conditions were by shaking a bottle and watching the water inside begin to freeze instantly.

Texas park ranger demonstrates 'flash freezing' in water bottle

Northern Texas experienced its coldest morning in seven years, according to local reports, before temperatures climbed in the afternoon. This video shows a ranger at the Fairfield Lake State Park demonstrating how cold conditions were by shaking a bottle and watching the water inside begin to freeze instantly.
Fairfield Lake State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife via Storyful
Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

National

Baby aardvark tries its best to avoid scale

Staff at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens struggled to keep one of the zoo’s baby aardvarks on the weighing scales on Wednesday, January 17. A clip shared to the zoo’s YouTube account shows a staff member trying to weigh three-week-old aardvark Winsol, who does his best to try and escape the scales and the hands of the zoo worker. “How hard is it to weigh a three-week-old baby Aardvark? Winsol, the 3-week old baby aardvark is being closely watched by the zoo’s care team as he spends most of his time with his mom Al,” the video caption reveals.

Tillerson outlines desired 'key end states' for Syria conflict

Latest News

Tillerson outlines desired 'key end states' for Syria conflict

In a speech at the Hoover Institute at Stanford University on January 17, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outlined what he said were the five “key end states” the US wanted to see for the Syrian conflict. He said that the US wanted to see an “enduring defeat” for “ISIS and al-Qaida”; that it wanted to see a UN-led political process towards a stable “post-Assad leadership”; a diminished Iranian influence; the voluntary return of IDPs and refugees; and for Syria to be “free of weapons of mass destruction”. He added: “The United States will maintain a military presence in Syria focused on ensuring ISIS cannot re-emerge.”

Watch car hit patch of black ice and slam into police cruiser

Weather

Watch car hit patch of black ice and slam into police cruiser

The Park Hills Police in Kentucky released a dash cam video Monday showing a car slamming into one of the department’s patrol cars after hitting a patch of black ice. The department posted a statement on their Facebook page: “In my opinion had they not hit my police unit, this vehicle could have hit the telephone pole or rolled down the embankment. The driver could have been seriously injured. So even though my unit is damaged and can be repaired there was thankfully no physical injury to the driver.”

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

National

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

Wickliffe, Ohio, Police Department released dash cam video of their officers working alongside officers from the Willowick department while saving a man who was trapped in a burning mobile home on Jan. 12. The officers saved the 75-year-old man by breaking out a window and then enlarging the opening enough to pull the man to safety. He was not injured.