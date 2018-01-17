More Videos

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police 1:16

Video shows shootout between armed robbers and Baltimore police

Pause
A flyover to replace DeSoto Bridge? 0:29

A flyover to replace DeSoto Bridge?

Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway 2:00

Welcome to the Manatee County Fair midway

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home 1:16

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin 1:21

Couple find black sewage smelling of poop in Carnival Triumph cruise cabin

Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom 1:18

Meet Tuma and her baby hippo, born last weekend at Disney's Animal Kingdom

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 7: Back to Siesta ... I mean Sarasota 7:39

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 7: Back to Siesta ... I mean Sarasota

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations

Anyone can become addicted to drugs 1:25

Anyone can become addicted to drugs

  • Cold front makes for chilly evening at Manatee County Fair

    It was so cold people were wrapped in blankets. But the steers are well-insulated and tolerate the cold well.

Cold front makes for chilly evening at Manatee County Fair

It was so cold people were wrapped in blankets. But the steers are well-insulated and tolerate the cold well.
Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald
Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

National

Video captures scene as elderly man is saved from burning home

Wickliffe, Ohio, Police Department released dash cam video of their officers working alongside officers from the Willowick department while saving a man who was trapped in a burning mobile home on Jan. 12. The officers saved the 75-year-old man by breaking out a window and then enlarging the opening enough to pull the man to safety. He was not injured.

Watch car hit patch of black ice and slam into police cruiser

Weather

Watch car hit patch of black ice and slam into police cruiser

The Park Hills Police in Kentucky released a dash cam video Monday showing a car slamming into one of the department’s patrol cars after hitting a patch of black ice. The department posted a statement on their Facebook page: “In my opinion had they not hit my police unit, this vehicle could have hit the telephone pole or rolled down the embankment. The driver could have been seriously injured. So even though my unit is damaged and can be repaired there was thankfully no physical injury to the driver.”

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

National

Their home was destroyed in the Montecito mud slides but their cat made it out alive

California couple thanked the Santa Barbara County Animal Services for reuniting them with their cat on January 15, almost a week after mudslides destroyed their home in Montecito. Santa Barbara County Animal Services said the cat, Koshka, was rescued from the family home on January 15, after their teams had checked the house daily since January 9. “Today, our Officer Pennon and his partner Lauren from the ASPCA were able to get close enough to the property and felt it was safe to access a window,” Santa Barbara County Animal Services wrote on Facebook, “They found Koshka with mud caked fur, and she was thankful to see her rescuers.”

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

National

After 112 days without power, Puerto Rico school's lights return to cheers

Students and teachers at a San Juan, Puerto Rico, school that had gone without electricity for 112 days since Hurricane Maria struck the island was able to share a special moment on January 11 when the lights finally came back on. Academia Bautista de Puerto Nuevo posted video to its Facebook page of students and teachers running around with joy when the electricity started to work again. The video showed a glimpse into classrooms where young students could be seen jumping up and down as they celebrated.

No ice scraper, no problem: Texas man uses tamale spreader instead

National

No ice scraper, no problem: Texas man uses tamale spreader instead

A man in New Braunfels, Texas, was forced to improvise when it came to clearing ice from his car on January 16. As many Texans were faced with daytime temperatures of around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, they had to think fast and come up with makeshift scrapers for ice removal. New Braunfels resident Joe Castillo shared a clip to Facebook of him using a tamale spreader as an ice scraper. He said that he was “thankful” he made tamales this year.

Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving

National

Man captures Michigan meteor on camera while driving

Mike Austin posted video on YouTube of a meteor sailing through the sky during part of his commute Tuesday night. He wrote that he "didn't hear any loud sounds" during his drive on I-75 Northbound between Troy and Bloomfield Hills in Detroit. NWS Detroit later tweeted that it could confirm that "the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor." USGS then confirmed that the meteor caused a magnitude 2.0 earthquake.