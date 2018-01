Tyler Perry reveals son was inspiration for $100,000 check

Award-winning producer, director and actor Tyler Perry gave the keynote speech to young men graduating from the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Perry said he was glad he came to the event, as well as inspired enough to write the $100,000 check from his seat on stage. “Every time I see a young black man I think of my son,” he said. “He’s 3. He’s the love of my life.”