The American Flag Football League sent former NFL player Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson via helicopter to make a surprise appearance, sign autographs and host a “Throw Off” contest at the US Flag & Touch Football League National Championships, which are currently taking place at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch this weekend. Ochocinco will be playing in the American Flag Football League’s (AFFL) US Open of Football tournament on one of the pro teams as a part of the AFFL’s first season. The AFFL (@ProFlagAFFL) will also be hosting a regional qualifier at Premier Sports Campus April 13-15.