Fire department footage shows damage caused by deadly Montecito floods and mudslides

Videos posted to Instagram on Jan. 6 show a monorail at Disney World in Orlando traveling with an open door. Passengers were aboard at the time and watched the door as the monorail arrived at the Epcot theme park in the resort. A speaker system can be heard welcoming passengers to Epcot in the second video of Instagram user AbbiePrimeKnits, who told Storyful maintenance staff worked on the door before it departed the Transportation and Ticket Center, but soon after leaving, the door opened and stayed that way. She said the “train did not stop and there were no audible or visible alarms.” On arrival at Epcot, she said the platform attendant noticed the open door and used a radio to inform the driver about the situation. A Disney spokesperson confirmed the incident to Spectrum News 13 on Jan. 9.