Fire department footage shows damage caused by deadly Montecito floods and mudslides

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise 1:58

Lakewood Ranch basketball announcer dazzles in singing the national anthem 1:22

Lakewood Ranch defeats state-ranked Sarasota Booker 0:53

Preparations underway for the Manatee County Fair 0:51

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there 0:34

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 0:21

Dash cam video: Lakewood Ranch attorney Terra Carroll arrested on charges including driving under the influence 4:20

    Buildings, roads and vehicles were completely destroyed in Montecito, California, following torrential rain, flooding and mudslides in the area on January 9. At least 15 people were killed, while dozens had to be rescued. This footage from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows some of the damage caused.

Buildings, roads and vehicles were completely destroyed in Montecito, California, following torrential rain, flooding and mudslides in the area on January 9. At least 15 people were killed, while dozens had to be rescued. This footage from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department shows some of the damage caused.
SBCFireInfo via Storyful
As death toll rises, Coast Guard rescues dogs and people

A San Diego Coast Guard crew evacuated eight people and five dogs from the Montecito Golf Course, in California, after mudslides made roads impassable on January 9. They were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews, the Coast Guard reported. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported that 100 homes were destroyed by the floods and mudslides. The death toll rose to 17 on Wednesday, January 10, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Frozen alligators thaw out as North Carolina temperatures rise

Alligators at The Shallotte River Swamp Park in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, had a chance to thaw out and sun themselves after temperatures rose above freezing on January 9. The American alligators survived the freeze by staying in the water with their snouts sticking out. The park wrote in a blog post on Saturday that the cold-blooded gators could endure temperatures by slowing their metabolism in a hibernation-like process called brumation.

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort

Videos posted to Instagram on Jan. 6 show a monorail at Disney World in Orlando traveling with an open door. Passengers were aboard at the time and watched the door as the monorail arrived at the Epcot theme park in the resort. A speaker system can be heard welcoming passengers to Epcot in the second video of Instagram user AbbiePrimeKnits, who told Storyful maintenance staff worked on the door before it departed the Transportation and Ticket Center, but soon after leaving, the door opened and stayed that way. She said the “train did not stop and there were no audible or visible alarms.” On arrival at Epcot, she said the platform attendant noticed the open door and used a radio to inform the driver about the situation. A Disney spokesperson confirmed the incident to Spectrum News 13 on Jan. 9.

Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES

The OneWheel Plus XR, the latest electric ridable device from Californian company Future Motion, looks a bit like an electric skateboard, but has just one large rubber wheel in the middle. This version has a range of 12 to 18 miles on a full charge. The original idea behind the device was to bring the feeling of snowboarding to the streets. The $1,7999 will be available for order worldwide this year and is on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Coast Guard airlifts family trapped in house by California mudslide

A San Diego Coast Guard crew rescued a family of five and their dogs after they had become trapped in their houses during mudslides in Santa Barbara County, Calif., on Jan. 9. The mother, father, 7-year-old son, 3-year-old daughter, a newborn baby and two dogs were transported to a staging area with Santa Barbara County emergency crews.

Cow escapes pasture, roams Doral street

A cow made its way down a street in Doral after escaping from its pasture Tuesday night. Video shows a single cow strolling along Northwest 33rd street, halting eastbound traffic. A police car, with a flashing red-and-blue light, blocked traffic as a man — presumably the owner — corralled the cow back into the pasture.

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress.

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains

Vehicles were stuck in mud as water and debris rushed down a hill in Burbank, California, on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains swept through the area overnight, and the National Weather Service said rainfalls in excess of three inches could be expected by Tuesday night. Burbank police posted video of the mud rushing down Country Club Drive, which was an area officials had issued a voluntary evacuation order. Country Club Drive was also closed due to “flooding, heavy debris and water flow, and mudslide activity.”