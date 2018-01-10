More Videos

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains 0:43

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains

Pause
SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite 2:13

SpaceX rocket launches secret U.S. spy satellite

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami 1:53

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 0:21

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Bad Ass Cafe opens in downtown Bradenton 1:29

Bad Ass Cafe opens in downtown Bradenton

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 1:13

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

  • Cow escapes pasture, roams Doral street

    A cow made its way down a street in Doral after escaping from its pasture Tuesday night. Video shows a single cow strolling along Northwest 33rd street, halting eastbound traffic. A police car, with a flashing red-and-blue light, blocked traffic as a man — presumably the owner — corralled the cow back into the pasture.

Cow escapes pasture, roams Doral street

A cow made its way down a street in Doral after escaping from its pasture Tuesday night. Video shows a single cow strolling along Northwest 33rd street, halting eastbound traffic. A police car, with a flashing red-and-blue light, blocked traffic as a man — presumably the owner — corralled the cow back into the pasture.
Chabeli Herrera Miami Herald
Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Latest News

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress.

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains

Latest News

Vehicles caught in mud in Burbank amid heavy rains

Vehicles were stuck in mud as water and debris rushed down a hill in Burbank, California, on Tuesday, January 9. Heavy rains swept through the area overnight, and the National Weather Service said rainfalls in excess of three inches could be expected by Tuesday night. Burbank police posted video of the mud rushing down Country Club Drive, which was an area officials had issued a voluntary evacuation order. Country Club Drive was also closed due to “flooding, heavy debris and water flow, and mudslide activity.”

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Latest News

California firefighters rescue girl from Montecito mudflow

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.

Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito, California

Latest News

Security footage captures gas explosion in Montecito, California

Security camera footage captured the moment of a gas-main explosion in the early hours of January 9 in Montecito, California, as the region battled flooding and mud flow. Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason said that a gas main break earlier in the morning started a fire. He also said there were reports of missing people.

Alabama football fans celebrate championship with huge street party in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

Alabama football fans celebrate championship with huge street party in Tuscaloosa

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated winning the national championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa late Monday and into Tuesday morning. This video, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as “The Strip.” In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air as part of the celebration. The party erupted next to the University of Alabama’s campus shortly after Alabama claimed a 26-23 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Congressman Buchanan visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City

Latest News

Congressman Buchanan visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City

Congressman Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City Monday following the signing of his Emergency Citrus Disease Response Act, which was included in the tax cut law. The bill seeks to provide tax cut relief to farmers who need to replace destroyed crops due to greening disease or hurricane damage.