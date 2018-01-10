Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Firefighters rescued a girl from a mudslide in Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 9. At least five people died in mudflows in the town as heavy rain hammered southern California, local reports said. The 101 Freeway was shut down in the same area as the rain caused waist-high mudflows, the news report said. At least three homes were knocked from their foundations, and firefighters worked to free those trapped in vehicles and homes. This footage shows firefighters rescuing the girl from the mudflow, as well as a search dog helping to look for victims.