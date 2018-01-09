Georgia fans standing by Bulldogs 'no matter what' after loss to Alabama in national championship

More Videos

Alabama football fans celebrate championship with huge street party in Tuscaloosa

Airport, seaport look for new business opportunities

Congressman Buchanan visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City

Alabama dog piles DeVonta Smith after game-winning touchdown

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Bitcoin Believers

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes

Ex-state legislator Daisy Baez pleads guilty to perjury charge in Miami

    Georgia fans say they are proud of their team and stand by them "no matter what." The Bulldogs fell to Alabama in the national championship Monday night, 26-23.

Georgia fans say they are proud of their team and stand by them "no matter what." The Bulldogs fell to Alabama in the national championship Monday night, 26-23.
Eric Garland/McClatchy, Associated Press
Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated winning the national championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa late Monday and into Tuesday morning. This video, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as “The Strip.” In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air as part of the celebration. The party erupted next to the University of Alabama’s campus shortly after Alabama claimed a 26-23 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Congressman Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City Monday following the signing of his Emergency Citrus Disease Response Act, which was included in the tax cut law. The bill seeks to provide tax cut relief to farmers who need to replace destroyed crops due to greening disease or hurricane damage.

A northeast Georgia resident captured footage of ducks “ice skating” on a frozen pond on Sunday, January 7. The video was taken in Canon, which according to local station WSB-TV Atlanta was one of the cities that had been placed under a cold weather warning since 5 a.m. that day. State authorities forecast below-freezing temperatures overnight and announced the closure of schools across more than 15 districts. Georgia, as well as other southern states including Florida and the Carolinas, have been experiencing unusually harsh winters as a storm brought heavy snowfall and record lows.