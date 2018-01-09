Alabama football fans celebrate championship with huge street party in Tuscaloosa

Fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team celebrated winning the national championship with a huge street party in the city of Tuscaloosa late Monday and into Tuesday morning. This video, shared by onlooker Christian Mernard, shows fans dancing and singing on University Boulevard, also known as “The Strip.” In the short clip, one man is seen climbing on top of a car and putting his arms in the air as part of the celebration. The party erupted next to the University of Alabama’s campus shortly after Alabama claimed a 26-23 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.