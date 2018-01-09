Alabama dog piles DeVonta Smith after game-winning touchdown

A northeast Georgia resident captured footage of ducks “ice skating” on a frozen pond on Sunday, January 7. The video was taken in Canon, which according to local station WSB-TV Atlanta was one of the cities that had been placed under a cold weather warning since 5 a.m. that day. State authorities forecast below-freezing temperatures overnight and announced the closure of schools across more than 15 districts. Georgia, as well as other southern states including Florida and the Carolinas, have been experiencing unusually harsh winters as a storm brought heavy snowfall and record lows.