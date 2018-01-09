More Videos

Airport, seaport look for new business opportunities 3:06

Airport, seaport look for new business opportunities

Pause
Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more

Congressman Buchanan visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City 1:08

Congressman Buchanan visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over 2:02

How NC alligators behave when their swamp is iced over

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 0:21

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen

Frostbite and how to prevent it 0:36

Frostbite and how to prevent it

  • Alabama dog piles DeVonta Smith after game-winning touchdown

    The Crimson Tide came from behind to tie Georgia 20-20 and force overtime. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith scored on a 41-yard pass to win it 26-23.

Alabama dog piles DeVonta Smith after game-winning touchdown

The Crimson Tide came from behind to tie Georgia 20-20 and force overtime. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith scored on a 41-yard pass to win it 26-23.
Robin Trimarchi rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com
Congressman Buchanan visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City

Latest News

Congressman Buchanan visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City

Congressman Vern Buchanan, R-Longboat Key, visits Sorrells Citrus in Myakka City Monday following the signing of his Emergency Citrus Disease Response Act, which was included in the tax cut law. The bill seeks to provide tax cut relief to farmers who need to replace destroyed crops due to greening disease or hurricane damage.

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

Latest News

Ducks 'ice skate' on frozen pond in northeast Georgia

A northeast Georgia resident captured footage of ducks “ice skating” on a frozen pond on Sunday, January 7. The video was taken in Canon, which according to local station WSB-TV Atlanta was one of the cities that had been placed under a cold weather warning since 5 a.m. that day. State authorities forecast below-freezing temperatures overnight and announced the closure of schools across more than 15 districts. Georgia, as well as other southern states including Florida and the Carolinas, have been experiencing unusually harsh winters as a storm brought heavy snowfall and record lows.

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes

Crime

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes

Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect sporting bright red shoes. The suspect is wanted in connection with a Dec. 22 burglary in the 1900 block of Harding Street. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and red shoes. Before entering the residence, he put a red hood over his face and possibly socks on his hands. Anyone with information on his identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.