Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 9, 2018 | Bradenton Herald
News
Sports
Business
Real Estate
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Mobile & Apps
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime
Local
Databases
Education
Lakewood Ranch Herald
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Submit a News Tip
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Breaking News Blog
I Am Woman Hear Me Write
Sports
All Sports
Rays
Spring Training
Bucs
High Schools
FSU
UF
USF
Outdoors
Tennis
Blogs & Columnists
David Wilson
Alan Dell
Jason Dill
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
Real Estate News
Retail
Small Business
Port Manatee
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Health
Pets
Religion
Blogs & Columnists
Cooking With Local Chefs
Gulf Coast Cooking
Cravings by Janelle O'Dea
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Local Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Marty Clear
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
Mobile & Apps
About Us
Latest News
January 9, 2018 6:16 AM
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 9, 2018
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Ashly Leopaldi, probation violation, no bond.
Arletty Gonzalez, probation violation, $3,000 bond.
Rolando Paredes, probation violation, $8,000 bond.
1
of 3
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 9, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 8, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 7, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 6, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 5, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 4, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 3, 2018
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 2, 2018
Trending Stories
Supreme Court punts Holmes Beach treehouse dispute. Owner hopes city has change of heart so they can keep home
Cocaine dealer who was among those busted during 2014 operation facing new charges
Sheriff’s office investigating homicide at Gates of Bradenton apartments
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 8, 2018
One dead in skydiving incident in Zephyrhills
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Jan. 1, 2018
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 31, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 30, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 29, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Dec. 28, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 27, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Dec. 26, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 25, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 24, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 23, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 22, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 21, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 20, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 19, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 18, 2017
Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 17, 2017