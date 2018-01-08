More Videos

Edmunds Metal Works showcases Made in America ethic 2:01

Deputies hunt for suspects in man's death, gun theft 0:47

See the new crown jewel of SCF’s Bradenton campus 3:19

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Washington police fail to bring home the bacon as pig eludes police once more 0:09

Bull shark recovering after being found nearly frozen 0:21

Police trying to identify burglary suspect and his red shoes 0:15

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:41

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

  • Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

    Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.

Firefighters responded to the report of a fire on the top floor of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday morning. Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise.
@NYCBMD and WNYW via AP
Crime

Clearwater police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect sporting bright red shoes. The suspect is wanted in connection with a Dec. 22 burglary in the 1900 block of Harding Street. He was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants and red shoes. Before entering the residence, he put a red hood over his face and possibly socks on his hands. Anyone with information on his identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

National

Tukwila Police Department has appealed for help in finding an elusive runaway with several aliases and a talent for evading capture. Tukwila officers are on the trail of a pig named Monty. First known as Wilbur, before being named by officers in the Washington city as Nelson, the fugitive is now being identified as Monty. Since January 2, the fleet-hoofed Monty has given officers the runaround after being sighted a number of times, featuring in images and videos shared by Tukwila PD on their social media accounts.The latest twist in the tale at the time of writing came courtesy of a Facebook post from the police which noted that, while Monty actually appears in one image where an officer is chasing him, he still proved too clever for local law enforcement. “Monty has continued his felonious streak and escaped from us again. We had him briefly cornered but he sprinted past us. We located his owner and spoke with him. We also came across a rooster and some chickens.” Not ones to give up, the cops added, “We are in pursuit of Monty again!”

Local

Patricia A. Johnson, Chairman of the MLK Speech and Essay Contest Committee, announces the winners of the Thursday night contest. Runner-ups and honorable mentions received cash prizes and grand prize winners won a Dell computer/printer combo, as well a $150.