'When your brain changes, you can't pull yourself up from your bootstraps': Panel discusses opioid epidemic in Sarasota 2:37

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo 1:37

Planning begins for Riverwalk expansion 1:55

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Florida man discovers top of outdoor pool frozen solid 0:31

Body camera video shows fatal police shooting of armed woman after standoff in Olathe 26:08

5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama 1:25

Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch announces retirement 2:06

Itzhak and Toby Perlman's annual music program is a two-part process 0:41

Police looking for more victims of fake Botox injections 0:53

  • Bank robbery suspect in custody within an hour, police say

    The suspect in the armed robbery of the floridacentral Credit Union in downtown Bradenton is already in custody, according to Bradenton Police.

The suspect in the armed robbery of the floridacentral Credit Union in downtown Bradenton is already in custody, according to Bradenton Police.
Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald
Attempted execution caught on surveillance video

Crime

New York Police Department is seeking four male suspects who approached an apartment door inside of a Bronx building. After knocking on the door, a female occupant answered and engaged in a brief discussion with the suspects. Then two of the suspects began firing toward the apartment door. A 34-year-old male occupant inside of the apartment was shot once in the right thigh. The female who answered the door was not injured.

Eight cheetah cubs born at the Saint Louis Zoo

National

For the first time in St. Louis Zoo history, a cheetah has given birth to eight cheetah cubs. The cubs, three males and five females, were born at the River’s Edge Cheetah Breeding Center on Nov. 26, 2017. Mother and cubs are doing well and will remain in their private, indoor maternity den behind the scenes at River’s Edge for the next several months.

Snowmobilers dig out moose stuck in Newfoundland

World

Snowmobilers sledding in Newfoundland, Canada, rescued a moose that had become stuck in deep snow on December 30. The snowmobilers worked quickly, using a shovel to clear a walking path for the moose to escape. The CBC reported the group was snowmobiling on a trail north of Deer Lake, located outside of Gros Morne National Park, when they spotted the moose’s head. Some of the riders left the area, but Jonathan Anstey, who was with the group and took photos, told the CBC that his group felt comfortable “stepping in” to help the animal.

Satellite images shows powerful nor'easter hammering East Coast

Weather

A powerful nor’easter moved up the US east coast on Thursday, January 4, generating blizzard conditions in many coastal areas from Delaware to Massachusetts. Wind gusts around 50 miles an hour with snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour were reported in many areas. This video shows the satellite image between 8 am and 10:45 am on January 4 from the GOES-16 satellite.

Hey, Florida, it's snowing

Florida

The Tallahassee Police Department posted video evidence that it was snowing in the city on Wednesday. Snow and freezing rain was expected to fall in parts of northern Florida as an arctic front made its way through the region.

Residents in Georgia enjoy snow fall

Latest News

Snow in Georgia caused roads to close and police to ask people to stay off the roads on Wednesday. Meanwhile, residents in the city of Valdosta took advantage of the situation to enjoy some rare time in the snow.