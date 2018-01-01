More Videos

Watch as these South Carolina beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge 1:09

Watch as these South Carolina beachgoers take a cold New Year's Day plunge

Pause
North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 0:42

North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 2:52

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car 0:27

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 2:01

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win 3:53

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm discusses thrilling Rose Bowl win

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

The day after a shooting in Anna Maria 2:38

The day after a shooting in Anna Maria

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government 1:36

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government

Snow in Florida! 1:10

Snow in Florida!

  • Would you go into the frigid water for charity?

    About 100 people participated in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver and raised more than $20,000.

Would you go into the frigid water for charity?

About 100 people participated in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver and raised more than $20,000.
Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald
Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Florida

Coast Guard rescues 89-year-old man from sinking car

Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.

How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in

Latest News

How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in

Alex Solis gives the audience advice for choosing a legitimate and reliable cryptocurrency to invest in at a cryptocurrency meet-up. He said he only invests in cryptocurrencies that have been backed by large corporations. For example, Disney backs a digital currency known as Dragonchain. McDonald’s and IBM have taken similar approaches.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Latest News

Watch boiling water turn to snow

As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Crime

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the moments before Ervin Watson, 27, shot Philip Antonino, 57, to death on Sept. 22, 2017. Watson was detained on Dec. 12 by Canadian authorities trying to flee the United States.