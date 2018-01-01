Would you go into the frigid water for charity?

Coast Guard members from Coast Guard Cutter Marlin rescued an 89-year-old man from a vehicle that went into the St. Andrews Marina in Panama City, Florida on December 30, 2017. They saw a car go into the water and launched a boat crew to assist the man. They broke the car’s window and rescued the man from the vehicle.
A supermoon was observed across the world on New Year’s Day, January 1, with video here showing the supermoon rising over Reno, Nevada.
This video was captured by a Nevada Seismological Laboratory camera overlooking Lake Tahoe.
The work we do, which will continue in 2018, helps the United States maintain its world leadership in space exploration and scientific discovery. Launches, discoveries and more exploration await in the year ahead.
Alex Solis gives the audience advice for choosing a legitimate and reliable cryptocurrency to invest in at a cryptocurrency meet-up. He said he only invests in cryptocurrencies that have been backed by large corporations. For example, Disney backs a digital currency known as Dragonchain. McDonald’s and IBM have taken similar approaches.
Police have charged a 28-year-old woman after a fight broke out at a Waffle House restaurant in Fayetteville, N.C., on Christmas Day. Jasmine Jackson will face property damage, assault and drug charges.
As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.
Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the moments before Ervin Watson, 27, shot Philip Antonino, 57, to death on Sept. 22, 2017. Watson was detained on Dec. 12 by Canadian authorities trying to flee the United States.