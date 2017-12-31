More Videos

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 2:01

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Pause
How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in 0:46

How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 2:52

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show 0:49

Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center 0:51

Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center

Dram gets party-goers going New Year's Eve on Old Main 2:41

Dram gets party-goers going New Year's Eve on Old Main

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

How it works: red tide testing 2:59

How it works: red tide testing

What happens during a school lockdown? 1:32

What happens during a school lockdown?

  • The day after a shooting in Anna Maria

    Things back to normal Sunday after Saturday's police-involved shooting, but tourists and residents got a dose of reality.

The day after a shooting in Anna Maria

Things back to normal Sunday after Saturday's police-involved shooting, but tourists and residents got a dose of reality.
Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald
How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in

Latest News

How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in

Alex Solis gives the audience advice for choosing a legitimate and reliable cryptocurrency to invest in at a cryptocurrency meet-up. He said he only invests in cryptocurrencies that have been backed by large corporations. For example, Disney backs a digital currency known as Dragonchain. McDonald’s and IBM have taken similar approaches.

Watch boiling water turn to snow

Latest News

Watch boiling water turn to snow

As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Crime

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the moments before Ervin Watson, 27, shot Philip Antonino, 57, to death on Sept. 22, 2017. Watson was detained on Dec. 12 by Canadian authorities trying to flee the United States.

What is PTSD?

Health News

What is PTSD?

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.