North Carolina woman charged after Christmas Day fight at Waffle House 0:42

Staffing crunch hits Manatee County Government 1:36

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death 2:01

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 2:52

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

At least 12 dead after fire rips through Bronx apartment 1:47

Minor league hockey team hosts epic wiener dog race 2:40

They're not all man's best friend. How did wolves become dogs? 5:24

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Snow in Florida! 1:10

  • How to choose which cryptocurrency to invest in

    Alex Solis gives the audience advice for choosing a legitimate and reliable cryptocurrency to invest in at a cryptocurrency meet-up. He said he only invests in cryptocurrencies that have been backed by large corporations. For example, Disney backs a digital currency known as Dragonchain. McDonald’s and IBM have taken similar approaches.

Alex Solis gives the audience advice for choosing a legitimate and reliable cryptocurrency to invest in at a cryptocurrency meet-up. He said he only invests in cryptocurrencies that have been backed by large corporations. For example, Disney backs a digital currency known as Dragonchain. McDonald’s and IBM have taken similar approaches.
Ryan Callihan rcallihan@bradenton.com
Watch boiling water turn to snow

As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

Video shows moments before victim is shot to death

Broward Sheriff's Office released surveillance video showing the moments before Ervin Watson, 27, shot Philip Antonino, 57, to death on Sept. 22, 2017. Watson was detained on Dec. 12 by Canadian authorities trying to flee the United States.

What is PTSD?

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.