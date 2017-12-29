Watch boiling water turn to snow

More Videos

Alabama officials certify Doug Jones as winner of special Senate election 2:29

Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police 2:12

2017 hurricane season hit Manatee hard 1:22

Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:27

What is PTSD? 3:38

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

A statewide look at Florida's top restaurant violations 1:12

Super fan of We The Kings lines up 12 hours before Palmetto show 0:49

    As freezing temperatures have settled across across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow.

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

The astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station take pictures of Earth out their windows nearly every day, and over a year that adds up to thousands of images. The people at the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston had the enviable job of going through this year’s crop to pick their top 17 photos of Earth for 2017. Here are their picks.

Miami police and community leaders hold a press conference to warn people not to shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve. Each year, police and community leaders warn people that what goes up must come down. Stray bullets kill or injure random victims. Says Rev. Jerome Starling, who lost a 5-year-old niece to gunfire 20 years ago: "It's not manly; it's senseless showboating."