More Videos

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver 2:52

Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver

Pause
Snooty was no ordinary manatee 2:27

Snooty was no ordinary manatee

What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down 1:32

Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down

Bitcoin Believers 2:22

Bitcoin Believers

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve 0:51

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go 1:29

Shark latches onto Florida man's gut, will not let go

How to make money playing video games 2:10

How to make money playing video games

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark 1:13

Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car 18:41

Footage of Midlands woman slipping off handcuffs, stealing patrol car

  • Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police

    Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive.

Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police

Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive.
JD Moreland via Storyful
What is PTSD?

Health News

What is PTSD?

PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

National

Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017

The astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station take pictures of Earth out their windows nearly every day, and over a year that adds up to thousands of images. The people at the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston had the enviable job of going through this year’s crop to pick their top 17 photos of Earth for 2017. Here are their picks.

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve

Crime

Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve

Miami police and community leaders hold a press conference to warn people not to shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve. Each year, police and community leaders warn people that what goes up must come down. Stray bullets kill or injure random victims. Says Rev. Jerome Starling, who lost a 5-year-old niece to gunfire 20 years ago: "It's not manly; it's senseless showboating."