Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police
Oregon police attempted to arrest Timothy Erofeeff, after investigating reports of a trespasser at the Astoria riverfront on Dec. 27. Erofeeff ended up fleeing the scene in his Ford F-150, driving it straight off a pier into the Columbia River. Bystanders said he was lucky to be alive.
JD Moreland via Storyful
Joe DiMaggio and Ted Williams play a role in the 10th Annual Shamrock Shiver
What is PTSD?
Watch how quickly a Christmas tree can burn your house down
Ruff life apparel store for dog lovers opens on Bradenton’s Old Main Street
Anna Maria fishing captain spots great white shark
Top 17 images of Earth From space in 2017
Don't shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve
Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie
Power outage affects nearly a dozen Disneyland rides
Dozens killed in Kabul after suicide bomb attack on Shia cultural center
Nick Saban talks Sugar Bowl as Alabama arrives in New Orleans
A woman taking a selfie at an Los Angeles art exhibition caused what the artist said was roughly $200,000 worth of damage when she leaned on a plinth, knocking it over and causing a domino-style chain reaction that toppled at least 12 other exhibits.
PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.
The astronauts and cosmonauts on the International Space Station take pictures of Earth out their windows nearly every day, and over a year that adds up to thousands of images. The people at the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston had the enviable job of going through this year’s crop to pick their top 17 photos of Earth for 2017. Here are their picks.
Miami police and community leaders hold a press conference to warn people not to shoot guns in the air on New Year's Eve. Each year, police and community leaders warn people that what goes up must come down. Stray bullets kill or injure random victims. Says Rev. Jerome Starling, who lost a 5-year-old niece to gunfire 20 years ago: "It's not manly; it's senseless showboating."