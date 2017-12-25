Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on Dec. 25, 2017

Corey L. McNeal, motor vehicle theft, $1,500 bond
Antonio Gullen-Perez, battery, resistance/obstruction of officer w/o violence, $1,000 bond
Johnny L McGee, assault/intimidation on officer/firefighter/EMT, resistance/obstruction of officer w/o violence, $500 bond
Candice Leigh Blowe, battery, no bond
Michael Derbyshire, battery, no bond
Todd A. Keeton, disorderly intoxication causing public disturbance, $120 bond
Carl Carter Ruggles, DWI w/ damage to person/property, $500 bond
Jeremy David Frey, battery, resistance w/ violence, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding, $3,000 bond
Paul Christopher Tarsa, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams, $620 bond
Christopher Paul Rich, DUI alcohol or drugs, $500 bond
Craig Riley, DWI w/ damage to person/property, $500 bond