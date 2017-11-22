Orban’s Nursery set for 27th annual Poinsettia Open House

Palmetto Mayor Shirley Groover Bryant discusses the impact of the Mayors' Feed the Hungry Thanksgiving drive during the charitable event Tuesday. Needy families received meals, bikes and gift cards that were donated by residents and local law enforcement over the last few weeks.
Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him.