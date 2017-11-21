Zimbabwe Parliament speaker says Mugabe has resigned

Beachgoers spotted a crocodile on a beach Monday in Hollywood, Fla. Authorities kept beach visitors out of the water, while crews from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were called.
President Donald Trump announced Monday that the United States will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula. Trump said the designation will impose further penalties on the country. He called it a long overdue step and part of the U.S.' "maximum pressure campaign" against the North.