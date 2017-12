FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn spoke at a rally to protect net neutrality on Dec. 12, saying the forthcoming vote needed to represent the will of the American people. The event was held in response to the FCC’s controversial plan to repeal Obama-era protections that prevent internet providers from slowing down or blocking websites and apps. Clyburn later voted "no" during the vote. The rules were repealed along party lines 3-2.