Dumpster floats away in Charleston floodwaters

Multiple roads in Charleston, South Carolina, were swamped with floodwaters as Hurricane Irma swept over the region during the weekend of September 9. This footage, posted on September 11, shows a dumpster floating away down one of the water-logged streets.
Instagram/grandmagaran via Storyful
Hurricane Irma slammed Cuba overnight. It's now headed for South Florida, but it won't stop there. Forecasters predict the storm continuing on through next week possibly hitting Georgia and South Carolina.