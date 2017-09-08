Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin
Three hurricanes churned through the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean and Gulf this week. Satellite imagery from NASA and the NOAA posted on Friday, Sept. 8, showed Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia. The imagery shows as Irma overtook the Caribbean islands and started its track to Florida with Jose tracking behind it.
NASA-NOAA via Storyful
More Videos
0:35
Satellite imagery shows 3 hurricanes churning in Atlantic basin
0:33
Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida
0:54
8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
1:23
Hurricane Irma preparations intensify
0:13
Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands
0:05
Irma aims for Florida
1:25
Horses evacuated ahead of Irma
0:40
Palmetto-Sarasota Riverview football highlights
1:17
Bradenton church gives away free water
1:56
Past to present: The birth and rise of fantasy football
0:40
Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma
3:18
See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store
0:30
Timelapse video shows spread of wildfire near Portland, Oregon
Hurricane Irma was about 80 miles from Caba Lucrecia, Cuba, on Friday morning, September 8, with 150mph winds. Forecasters said a Sunday morning landfall in south Florida was likely for the Category 4 storm.
At least six people died after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico late Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The strongest earthquake to hit the country in a century, toppled houses in Chiapas state and set off tsunami alerts.
Emily Villafane talks about the horses that are being evacuated. They are being taken care of by the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as they relocate 48 horses to safety in anticipation of Hurricane Irma in Homestead on Thurs., Sept. 7, 2017.
Dramatic timelapse video shows a raging wildfire take hold in the Columbia River Gorge area in Washington state, 52 miles east of Portland, Oregon. The video was shot between 1700 local time on Monday and 0500 local time on Tuesday.
Dr. Michael J. Brennan, acting branch chief of the National Hurricane Center, talks about the possible track Hurricane Irma may take as it makes its way closer to south Florida on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.