Hurricane Irma preparations intensify

At least six people died after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico late Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The strongest earthquake to hit the country in a century, toppled houses in Chiapas state and set off tsunami alerts.
Emily Villafane talks about the horses that are being evacuated. They are being taken care of by the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as they relocate 48 horses to safety in anticipation of Hurricane Irma in Homestead on Thurs., Sept. 7, 2017.
Dramatic timelapse video shows a raging wildfire take hold in the Columbia River Gorge area in Washington state, 52 miles east of Portland, Oregon. The video was shot between 1700 local time on Monday and 0500 local time on Tuesday.
Dr. Michael J. Brennan, acting branch chief of the National Hurricane Center, talks about the possible track Hurricane Irma may take as it makes its way closer to south Florida on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.