More Videos

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect

Pause
Irma aims for Florida 0:05

Irma aims for Florida

Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma 0:40

Florida Keys empties out ahead of Hurricane Irma

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store 3:18

See what Hurricane Irma has done to this Bradenton Home Depot store

Horses evacuated ahead of Irma 1:25

Horses evacuated ahead of Irma

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Bradenton church gives away free water 1:17

Bradenton church gives away free water

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch 0:40

Watch 'The Bone Crusher' eat his lunch

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction 3:27

Puerto Rico awakens to Irma destruction

  • Hurricane Irma preparations intensify

    People waited in line for hours for lumber as Hurricane Irma shifted closer to the west coast of Florida.

Hurricane Irma preparations intensify

People waited in line for hours for lumber as Hurricane Irma shifted closer to the west coast of Florida.
Mark Young Bradenton Herald
8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

World

8.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico

At least six people died after an 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mexico late Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. The strongest earthquake to hit the country in a century, toppled houses in Chiapas state and set off tsunami alerts.

Irma aims for Florida

Hurricane

Irma aims for Florida

The GOES-16 satellite watches as Hurricane Irma continues its westward advance toward the central Bahamas on September 7, 2017.

Horses evacuated ahead of Irma

Hurricane

Horses evacuated ahead of Irma

Emily Villafane talks about the horses that are being evacuated. T​​hey are being taken care of by the South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as they relocate 48 horses to safety in anticipation of Hurricane Irma in Homestead on Thurs., Sept. 7, 2017.