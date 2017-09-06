Protesters in Bradenton show opposition to Trump rescinding DACA

More Videos

Crowds line up for sandbags

    Protesters in Bradenton, including Dreamers who have benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, voice opposition to President Donald Trump's announcement to rescind program.

Protesters in Bradenton, including Dreamers who have benefited from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, voice opposition to President Donald Trump's announcement to rescind program.
Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald
Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

The crew of a WP-3D Orion fly into the eye of Hurricane Irma Tuesday evening to study the strengthening Category 5 storm. For flights through a hurricane, it is a three person team in the cockpit. The pilot in the left seat (closest to the camera) is responsible for flying a specific heading and altitude. The flight engineer in the middle seat is responsible for maintaining airspeed an monitoring all of the engine performance. The pilot in the right seat will back up the left seat pilot and handle all communications with the crew of ~15-20 in the back of the plane, which include dropsonde operators, meteorologists, in-flight technicians, and research scientists.

An off-duty police officer in Lakeland, Florida, captured a five-foot long venomous rattlesnake at the Lakeland Electric McIntosh Power Plant, September 3. A worker discovered the large reptile under a stairway on the grounds of the plant, according to police. Off-duty officer Scott Wisneski lifted the rattlesnake with a pair of tongs into a container.