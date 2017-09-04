More Videos

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital 2:00

Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Pause
Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 0:49

Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia

Vandals try to break into high school 6:00

Vandals try to break into high school

Mayor charged with stealing dead person's ID to park in handicapped spot 2:46

Mayor charged with stealing dead person's ID to park in handicapped spot

Man breaks into police car and takes weapons found inside 1:31

Man breaks into police car and takes weapons found inside

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse 10:02

Second Florida dairy farm accused of animal abuse

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys' 3:12

Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys'

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 2:35

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

Watch The Harlem Globetrotters in action 4:46

Watch The Harlem Globetrotters in action

Security camera captures Southern Parkway home invasion/double slaying 0:20

Security camera captures Southern Parkway home invasion/double slaying

  • The earnest origins of Labor Day

    In the past century, the holiday created to recognize the American worker has become a retail and travel opportunity. Over 40 percent of employers scheduled employees to work in past years to meet the demand.

The earnest origins of Labor Day

In the past century, the holiday created to recognize the American worker has become a retail and travel opportunity. Over 40 percent of employers scheduled employees to work in past years to meet the demand.
Sarah Whitmire McClatchy
Vandals try to break into high school

Crime

Vandals try to break into high school

On November 25, 2017, at approximately 3:30 am, three unidentified suspects attempted to force their way into Steinbrenner High School located at 5575 Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz, in Hillsborough County. The suspects were determined to get inside the school and used anything they could get their hands on to the break through the windows but were unsuccessful. As a result of their multiple failed attempts to get inside the school, they did manage to cause at least $2,500 in damage to the glass window panes and door. Anyone with any information reference these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of these suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered

Latest News

Fire burns along LA's 405 Freeway, evacuations ordered

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued on Wednesday, December 6, after the Skirball Fire burned along the 405 Freeway. The fire started just after 4 am and was accompanied by 25 mph Santa Ana winds, according to NBC Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Times reported more than 50 acres had burned by 6:20 am Wednesday and homes were on fire. Traffic was congested after Caltrans ordered the closure of the 405 Freeway between the 101 and 10 freeways, the report said. This video shows the fire burning along the highway, as well as the gridlock conditions.

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Baseball

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

With 174 strikeouts pitched and and 22 home runs batted in 2016, Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani is exceptional on both sides of the ball. Learn more about Ohtani before he signs his MLB contract and brings his talents stateside.

Horse on California highway flees wildfires

Latest News

Horse on California highway flees wildfires

California's wildfires continued to spread under the influence of strong winds on Tuesday, so much so that animals were left behind to fend for themselves. At one point, a horse was even seen galloping across a highway in an attempt to save itself from the flames and smoke that continued to spread as a result of gusty Santa Ana winds.

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

National

Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple

A Colorado cake baker and the same-sex couple for whom he declined to make a wedding cake were all at the Supreme Court to witness arguments in the case. Speaking outside of court after the justices heard the case, baker Jack Phillips said the five-year court fight has "been very hard on me and my family." David Mullins said he and his now-husband, Charlie Craig, said they were in tears in the parking lot of Phillips' shop after he declined to make them a wedding cake.

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA

National

Aerial footage shows 'unbelievable conditions' as Creek Fire burns in LA

A rapidly growing fire in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest destroyed 30 homes on December 5, the LA Times reported. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti declared a state of emergency and evacuation orders were in place. Aerial footage of the blaze, dubbed the Creek fire, was recorded by Michael Dubron of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Wildfires spread in Ventura, Calif.

Latest News

Wildfires spread in Ventura, Calif.

Wildfires spread in Ventura, Calf., on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. The wildfires were driven by the Santa Ana winds. Authorities said that thousands of homes were evacuated and at least 150 structures have burned.