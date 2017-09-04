The earnest origins of Labor Day

On November 25, 2017, at approximately 3:30 am, three unidentified suspects attempted to force their way into Steinbrenner High School located at 5575 Lutz Lake Fern Road, Lutz, in Hillsborough County. The suspects were determined to get inside the school and used anything they could get their hands on to the break through the windows but were unsuccessful. As a result of their multiple failed attempts to get inside the school, they did manage to cause at least $2,500 in damage to the glass window panes and door. Anyone with any information reference these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of these suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.