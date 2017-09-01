Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

More Videos

Police trying to identify shooting suspect 1:13

Harvey's aftermath leaves Houston's sporting events in flux 1:50

FDOT district spokesman talks about options for 'obsolete' Cortez Bridge 1:48

With 100 chicken nuggets before him, 'Bottomless Pit' trains for his competitive eating comeback 2:49

Hurricane Irma holds steady crossing the Atlantic 0:41

Animals rescued after Harvey.mp4 1:24

Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 1:34

Flooded Houston home doesn't stop this man from playing his piano 0:59

Georgia cop: ‘We only kill black people’ 0:40

Pence pledges federal aid to help rebuild communities devastated by Hurricane Harvey 1:28

    Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Detective Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed.

After Houston musician Aric Harding returned home to salvage his children's favorite stuffed animals, he was moved to play the piano in the living room of his flooded Friendswood home. He has shared several updates on the flooding after Hurricane Harvey brought over 40 inches of rainfall to his neighborhood. "I really think God is going to do something completely new here. I am excited to see the new beauty in the suffering,” Harding said.

Georgia’s Cobb County police department is investigating one of its officers over a controversial comments caught on a dashcam video from July 2016. In the video the officer tells a woman afraid to follow his orders, “we only kill black people.”