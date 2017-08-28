Trump defends Arpaio pardon: ‘Sheriff Joe is a patriot’

On Aug. 27, 201,7 at approximately 10:16 pm, the two suspects entered the Speedy Select store located at 7712 Riverview Drive in Riverview. Thje first suspect pointed an unknown make/model silver revolver at the victim/clerk while the second suspct went behind the counter and emptied the case drawer and took Cigarellos. The second suspect brandished an unknown make/model semi-automatic handgun. Just before first suspect exited the store, he fired one round at the victim/clerk, missing him by inches. Both suspects fled in in a possible silver or light colored four-door Nissan Sentra (2000-2006) southbound on 78th street, then eastbound on Riverview Drive. Anyone with any information can call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or anyone with any information regarding the identity and whereabouts of these suspects and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips Mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads and Droids. You must call Crime Stoppers first to be eligible for a reward.