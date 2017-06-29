Mayflies cover cars, people at Kentucky gas station

Customers were met with a swarm of mayflies covering practically everything at a Shell gas station in Beattyville, Kentucky, on Tuesday night. One said that this happens about twice a year in the town bordered by the North Fork Kentucky River.
Caleb Warner/Facebook
Two suspects perpetrated a home invasion robbery around 3 a.m. June 13 in the 9800 block of Southwest 159th Street. One of the suspects, 29-year-old Usmael Carvajal, was reportedly captured in Pinellas Park on Wednesday night.

Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment?

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Aerial footage shows a white car on its side in a sinkhole in St. Louis with water gushing from a below-ground pipe. Owners of the car said they were coming back from the gym and found their car in the crater. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse, but no injuries have been reported.

California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations on Tuesday posted a video showing a car exploding after it caught on fire on eastbound Interstate 80 near Greenback Lane in Sacramento. The fire and explosion happened June 18, 2017. Nobody was injured, CHP reported. The first blast happens at nine seconds into the footage.

