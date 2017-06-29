Dramatic video shows shootout, wounded officer in Maryland

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police. The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Courtesy of the Baltimore County State's Attorney
College campus protests to block speakers are part of growing concerns over state of First Amendment rights

Those who study history and the Constitution say they're seeing a trend in America that could threaten a principle at the heart of our democracy. As seen at colleges like UC Berkeley this past year, students, teachers, parents and lawmakers are refusing to listen and often blocking others from sharing ideas they don't agree with -- often through protests. The ability of some protesters to block controversial speakers from campus, including Milo Yiannopoulous and Ann Coulter, has raised the question: how do we protect the First Amendment?

Car exploding on interstate highway caught on camera

California Highway Patrol Valley Division Air Operations on Tuesday posted a video showing a car exploding after it caught on fire on eastbound Interstate 80 near Greenback Lane in Sacramento. The fire and explosion happened June 18, 2017. Nobody was injured, CHP reported. The first blast happens at nine seconds into the footage.

Venezuela helicopter suspect explains his aims

Oscar Perez, a police pilot accused by Venezuela's president of conducting a helicopter attack on the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday, called for a rebellion against Nicolas Maduro's "tyranny," in a a video released on his Instagram page.

Police helicopter fires on Venezuela court

President Nicolas Maduro said a helicopter fired on Venezuela's Supreme Court Tuesday in a confusing incident that he claimed was part of a conspiracy to destabilize his socialist government.

