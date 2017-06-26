Paul Maechtle discusses patience at mason's lodge speech

The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault. The subjects were last seen in a cream or silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag REU8495, according to police. Baxley Police ask anyone with information on the subjects to call the department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.