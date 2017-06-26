They got the skills to pay the bills

Manatee Technical College graduated 188 students Monday evening. The vast majority are headed directly into the workforce, school leaders say.
Ryan McKinnon Bradenton Herald
Latest News

Two alarm fire at Tampa apartment complex

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5:07 a.m. Monday morning. The first crews on scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and windows of a unit on the south side of the two-story, multi-unit, brick apartment building. Damage estimates are unknown at this point but there were no injuries reported and all tenants safely escaped.

National

Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded golf course

Steve Dowdy, a mechanic at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg, Calif., shows a baby raccoon he found at the flooded golf course Saturday. Dowdy said he would take it home and his wife would help feed and restore its health.

Latest News

Disgruntled customers viciously attack Georgia restaurant owner, 15-year-old daughter

The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault. The subjects were last seen in a cream or silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag REU8495, according to police. Baxley Police ask anyone with information on the subjects to call the department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.

