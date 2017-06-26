Family of ducks under police escort to safety

Police of Greenwood Village, Colorado, escort family of ducks to safety from I-25
Greenwood Village Police
Two alarm fire at Tampa apartment complex

Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a reported structure fire at 5:07 a.m. Monday morning. The first crews on scene saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof and windows of a unit on the south side of the two-story, multi-unit, brick apartment building. Damage estimates are unknown at this point but there were no injuries reported and all tenants safely escaped.

Refugee baby raccoon found at flooded golf course

Steve Dowdy, a mechanic at Kings River Golf and Country Club in Kingsburg, Calif., shows a baby raccoon he found at the flooded golf course Saturday. Dowdy said he would take it home and his wife would help feed and restore its health.

Disgruntled customers viciously attack Georgia restaurant owner, 15-year-old daughter

The owner and 15-year-old daughter of the Baxley, Georgia, Qwik Chik restaurant were viciously attacked after two customers became unhappy with their order on Thursday afternoon. Both sustained injuries from the incident. Baxley Police are looking for Nathaniel and Latasha Smith in relation to the assault. The subjects were last seen in a cream or silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade with tag REU8495, according to police. Baxley Police ask anyone with information on the subjects to call the department at 912-367-8305 or the 911 Center at 912-367-8111.

Marine: 'This was my way of saying goodbye'

Staff Sgt. Adel Manuel Abudayeh, who served 14 years in the Marines and was injured in Iraq in 2004 and Afghanistan in 2009, talks about using art to tell the story that he cannot express with words. Abudayeh's clay sculpture, 'Peace At Last,' is one of the pieces on display at the NC Museum of History as part of an exhibit of paintings and sculptures produced by Camp Lejeune Marines as a means of recovering from their physical and emotional scars. The exhibit, “Healing the Warrior’s Heart through Art,” is sponsored by the American Red Cross.

