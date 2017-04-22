Throwback to Earth Day 2000: Leonardo DiCaprio says we need to make climate change a priority
Seventeen years ago, Leonardo DiCaprio was the chairman of Earth Day 2000. He stressed that if we don't make climate change a priority entering into the 21 century, we are “creating our own scenario for disaster.”
C-SPAN
