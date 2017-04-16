Who's watching golf? No one, because there was an alligator

An alligator swam around for a bunch of spectators in a pond off of No. 10 during the final round of the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing on Sunday, April 16, 2017, at Harbour Town Golf Links in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Delayna Earley The Island Packet

Editor's Choice Videos