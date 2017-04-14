News
Sports
Business
Real Estate
82°
Login
Subscribe
Full Menu
82°
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime
Local
Databases
Education
Lakewood Ranch Herald
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Submit a News Tip
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Breaking News Blog
I Am Woman Hear Me Write
Sports
All Sports
Rays
Spring Training
Bucs
High Schools
FSU
UF
USF
Outdoors
Tennis
Blogs & Columnists
David Wilson
Alan Dell
Jason Dill
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
Real Estate News
Retail
Small Business
Port Manatee
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Health
Pets
Religion
Blogs & Columnists
Cooking With Local Chefs
Gulf Coast Cooking
Cravings by Janelle O'Dea
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Local Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Marty Clear
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
About Us
Latest News
Playlist
facebook
twitter
email
Share
More Videos
2:56
Wrestling POY: Charles Small.mov
Pause
1:23
Mom gives school board a piece of her mind
1:51
Awards highlight Manatee County student-made films
0:52
Good Friday on Green Bridge
0:10
Firefighters battle blaze at Palmetto business
0:40
Men wearing clown, werewolf masks rob convenience store
0:52
DeSoto Heritage Festival Children's Parade, Palmetto, 2017
1:03
The best airlines of 2017
0:58
Ellenton-based company wholesales seashells and more
1:33
Florida divers swim with massive whale shark
Share Video
Video link:
Select
Embed code:
Select
facebook
twitter
email
Girls Basketball Team.mov
Apr 14, 2017
David Wilson
Bradenton Herald
More Videos
1:49
Girls Basketball Team.mov
2:56
Wrestling POY: Charles Small.mov
3:02
Boys basketball POY: Devin Twenty.mov
1:48
Girls basketball POY: LaDazhia Williams.mov
2:49
Girls weightlifting POY: Sha'la McMillan.mov
0:52
DeSoto Heritage Festival Children's Parade, Palmetto, 2017
1:17
Get a preview of Grassy Point Preserve before it reopens
1:03
Sean Spicer recalls his time as White House Easter Bunny: 'the good ole days'
0:52
Good Friday on Green Bridge
2:32
The 2017 De Soto Historical Society's Children's Parade in Palmetto
0:31
Aerial view of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan
0:23
Fire breaks out at Las Vegas' famous Bellagio Hotel
0:10
Firefighters battle blaze at Palmetto business
More Videos
Latest News
Girls weightlifting POY: Sha'la McMillan.mov
Latest News
Wrestling POY: Charles Small.mov
Latest News
Boys basketball POY: Devin Twenty.mov
Editor's Choice Videos
Subscriptions
Digital & Home Subscriptions
E-Edition (Digital Replica)
Subscriber Services
Newsletters
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Archive Search
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Mobile
Advertising
Place a Classified Ad
Advertise with Us
Shopping
Local Deals
Special Sections
Public Notices
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service