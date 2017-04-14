Sean Spicer recalls his time as White House Easter Bunny: 'the good ole days'
Before he was press secretary for President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer had a stint as the Easter Bunny for George W. Bush's White House Easter Egg Roll. At the time, he was assistant U.S. trade representative. When a photo of him in costume resurfaced, Spicer tweeted about 'the good ole days.'
Cristina RayasMcClatchy
More Videos
1:03
Sean Spicer recalls his time as White House Easter Bunny: 'the good ole days'
0:52
Good Friday on Green Bridge
2:32
The 2017 De Soto Historical Society's Children's Parade in Palmetto
0:31
Aerial view of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan
0:23
Fire breaks out at Las Vegas' famous Bellagio Hotel
0:10
Firefighters battle blaze at Palmetto business
0:40
Men wearing clown, werewolf masks rob convenience store
1:45
"Mother of all bombs" (MOAB) test detonation
2:16
More evidence of water vapor plumes on Jupiter's icy moon Europa
0:32
Oklahoma congressman says the idea his constituents pay his salary is ‘bullcrap’
1:49
Parrish's Gretchen Fowler will raise a flag for her son, Anthony, at Blake Medical Center
0:29
Bradenton's George DeSear wins the 56th Florida State Senior Amateur
1:51
Awards highlight Manatee County student-made films