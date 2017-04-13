United passenger attorney: Airlines have bullied us, and Dao is 'the guy to stand up for passengers'

In a press conference Thursday, Dr. David Dao’s attorneys detailed their thinking behind the probable lawsuit after the man was dragged off a reportedly overbooked United Airlines flight at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Sunday. Dao was the only passenger to refuse, with video showing him dragged down the aisle by aviation security officers.
Kentucky.com

