Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation
Coastal Carolina University’s cheerleading squad has been suspended after allegations team members worked as strippers and escorts. A criminal investigation reveals some cheerleaders were paid $100 - $1,500 per date.
Meta ViersMcClatchy for the Sun News
More Videos
1:16
Timeline: Coastal Carolina University cheerleading team investigation
1:44
Art, speaker featured at Sexual Assault Awareness Day Rally
0:58
Four golfers are tied for the lead at the Masters
1:14
Former NBA All-Star gets real about life's struggles
2:12
The Clunker Junker sells junks nationwide from Parrish
0:22
Cat burglar scales fire escape to steal jewelry
0:17
Panic after Stockholm terror attack
1:16
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice
1:32
Trump’s Syria missile strike: Here’s what happened
6:01
Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight details 'Operation Spring Smack Down' results, yielding 28 arrests
2:00
Scarlett Johansson calls Ivanka Trump's stance 'old fashioned' and 'cowardly'
1:28
Russia cockpit video of damaged Syria base
1:15
Man attacks 7-Eleven cashier in California after credit card declined
Kenny Anderson, a former NBA All star, visited the Desoto Boys and Girls Club on Friday to talk with students about what it took to reach the highest levels of the game and how he dealt with life once he could no longer play.