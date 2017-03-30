Bobby Orr and Derek Sanderson come to Bradenton

The Sarasota Police Department is looking into a case from March 6-8 where four phones were bought from Verizon using stolen information and a man was denied when trying to pick up the package at FedEx.
Senators Richard Burr of North Carolina and Mark Warner of Virginia, the Senate Intelligence Committee’s Republican chairman and senior Democrat, said the committee would hold its first public hearing on the investigation into Russian election meddling and possible collusion with the campaign of President Donald Trump.
Astronaut Peggy Whitson, 57, is NASA’s oldest female astronaut. Thursday, NASA she set a record during her third tour of duty on the International Space Station — taking the most spacewalks by a female astronaut. Here, you can see her working on the Pressurized Mating Adapter-3.
North Carolina is going to the Final Four but time is running out to keep NCAA basketball in the state, according to the latest digital campaign from Human Rights Campaign, an organization opposing House Bill 2.
A president has the power to reduce prison sentences for people convicted of a federal crime. President Barack Obama used the power more than any of his predecessors. Here's insight into the record number of commutations.