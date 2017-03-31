The Grey Pretenders

Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran, R-Land O'Lakes, explains why the House wants to invest $200 million to bring in high-performing charter schools as "schools of hope" to serve low-income areas in Florida that have perpetually failing traditional public schools.
During a Senate committee hearing on Thursday, Florida Senator Marco Rubio stated that his 2016 presidential campaign staff members were the targets of Russian hackers in July 2016 and March 2017, but both efforts were unsuccessful.
On Feb. 24, 2017 an armed suspect enters a Mobil gas station at 901 W. Sample Road in Deerfield Beach and demands that an employee open the register. The clerk complies until the bandit insists that the cash drawer be placed in a backpack. That’s when the worker tries to thwart the theft by grabbing the gun. The two struggle briefly before the suspect yanks away the cash drawer and flees with an undisclosed amount of cash.