The Grey Pretenders

On Feb. 24, 2017 an armed suspect enters a Mobil gas station at 901 W. Sample Road in Deerfield Beach and demands that an employee open the register. The clerk complies until the bandit insists that the cash drawer be placed in a backpack. That’s when the worker tries to thwart the theft by grabbing the gun. The two struggle briefly before the suspect yanks away the cash drawer and flees with an undisclosed amount of cash.