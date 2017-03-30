Florida Worldwide Citrus brings fruit flavors to globe

Astronaut Peggy Whitson, 57, is NASA’s oldest female astronaut. Thursday, NASA she set a record during her third tour of duty on the International Space Station — taking the most spacewalks by a female astronaut. Here, you can see her working on the Pressurized Mating Adapter-3.
North Carolina is going to the Final Four but time is running out to keep NCAA basketball in the state, according to the latest digital campaign from Human Rights Campaign, an organization opposing House Bill 2.
First lady Melania Trump honored the 2017 International Women of Courage Awards winners during a ceremony at the State Department in a rare public appearance on Wednesday. "The time for empowering women around the world is now," said Trump.