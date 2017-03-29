Lakewood Ranch developer proposes school site land swap

In a press briefing on Tuesday, press secretary Sean Spicer told veteran reporter April Ryan to "Please stop shaking your head again." His words provoked angry reactions on Twitter and made headlines on cable news shows. But to many women, the comments were not all that surprising.
A president has the power to reduce prison sentences for people convicted of a federal crime. President Barack Obama used the power more than any of his predecessors. Here's insight into the record number of commutations.
The largest protests in several years broke out across Russia over the weekend, and scores were beaten and arrested by the police. Here are President Vladimir V. Putin’s go-to tactics for clamping down on dissenters.
President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order changing most of President Barack Obama’s climate change policies, on Tuesday. “My administration is putting an end to the war on coal,” Trump said.