Faces of the LECOM Park: Jack Conarchy

During his listening session with leaders from the Fraternal Order of Police, President Trump called the man sitting next to him by the wrong name. This was right after Trump said he can't make mistakes because of all the live press coverage on him all the time.
Philadelphia police have released disturbing surveillance video of a brazen, daylight shooting on Friday, March 24, 2017. In the video, the suspect is seen chasing a 30-year-old man down the street and shooting him five times, as he ran for his life. Though the victim was shot in the chest, arm, groin, and backside. The victim survived and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
An armed robber was caught on camera holding up a convenience store in Washington D.C. Unfortunately for him, he did not remember to disguise himself until the robbery was already underway. Police released a video showing the robbery, which happened at a 7-Eleven store on March 21, 2017.