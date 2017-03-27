Pirates Q&A: Trevor Williams sacrifices social media for Lent

A worker in day care has been arrested after he allegedly grabbed a 4-year-old girl by the arm and slammed her to the ground at the Children's Lighthouse day care in Spring, Texas on March 22, 2017, causing the child to bleed. Gregory Diglin is charged with injury to a child, a felony offense. Diglin was taken into custody at his home and is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a $250,000 bond.
The Trump administration is going to great lengths to distance itself from former associates in the face of an FBI investigation into whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Famed sprint car driver David Steele died following a crash on Saturday, March 25, at Desoto Speedway in Bradenton. Steele was driving a sprint car when his vehicle's left front wheel struck the right rear wheel of another car, causing Steele's vehicle to go up in the air, spin 180 degrees and hit the retaining wall. He was 42.