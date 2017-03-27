Fan of the Game: Bradenton's Kim Duty

Killer whales hunting in Argentina have developed a distinctive technique of attack in the Peninsula Valdes nature reserve, a far-flung coastline 600 miles from Buenos Aires. This phenomenon can only be witnessed here in March and April, and is rarely caught on camera.
The Trump administration is going to great lengths to distance itself from former associates in the face of an FBI investigation into whether there were connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.
Famed sprint car driver David Steele died following a crash on Saturday, March 25, at Desoto Speedway in Bradenton. Steele was driving a sprint car when his vehicle's left front wheel struck the right rear wheel of another car, causing Steele's vehicle to go up in the air, spin 180 degrees and hit the retaining wall. He was 42.
North Carolina's Luke Maye landed a jumper with three-tenths of a second left to beat Kentucky 75-73 Sunday night and send the Tar Heels to the Final Four in Phoenix. At 8 am Monday, Maye sat in the front row for his Business 101 class and received a standing ovation from his classmates.