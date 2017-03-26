Cyclovia Bradenton debuts

A crowd estimated at 200 catches the magic of a street without motorized transportation.
Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald

Latest News

President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

President Trump says he is moving on from the congressional health care bill after Speaker Paul Ryan failed to gather enough votes to pass it through the House of Representatives. In a statement after the bill's failure was announced, the president said that Obamacare would prove to be a disaster in 2017 and that Democrats would eventually work with him to draft a replacement.

Editor's Choice Videos