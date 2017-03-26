Death of David Steele casts pall over DeSoto Speedway

President Trump says he is moving on from the congressional health care bill after Speaker Paul Ryan failed to gather enough votes to pass it through the House of Representatives. In a statement after the bill's failure was announced, the president said that Obamacare would prove to be a disaster in 2017 and that Democrats would eventually work with him to draft a replacement.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi held a press briefing after President Donald Trump pulled the GOP lead health care bill. When asked if congress is gridlocked Pelosi said, "it's our responsibility to find common ground," but that "it also depends on the motivation."
Hidden in a van with 2,245 parrots and four cats, a lion cub was discovered during a baggage inspection in the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Wednesday. The Turkish citizens did have export permits for the other animals, but not the lion.